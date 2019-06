Vintage Show

Kidding around at the Longford Vintage Club Show and Family Fun Day: Emma Lynch, Laura Corcoran and Katie Shaw with a baby goat Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Vintage Show

The search for Wifi! Matthew, Michael and Ryan Rawle at the Longford Vintage Club annual Vintage Show in Connolly Barracks last Sunday Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Vintage Show

Paul Dowd, Seamus Gerety and Niall Gerety at the Old School, New School stand Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Vintage Show

Nicole Condron with Dinky and Megan McGovern with Sweet Pea and Finn Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Vintage Show

Getting ready for the bouncing castle...Michael and Finn Mulfaul Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Vintage Show

Wendy Louise Knight relaxing at the Longford Vintage Club annual show on Sunday in Connolly Barracks Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Vintage Show

Dave O'Connor, Jenny, Calvin and Zoe Burke at the Longford Vintage Club Show & Family Fun Day Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Vintage Show

Amy Ann French (Bramblewick House), Paula Geoghegan (CnS Imagery) and Clare Driver (Féirin) were among the exhibitors in the craft tent Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Vintage Show

Longford Vintage Club annual show: Catriona McCormack (It's for Keeps), Jason Tully and Mia Rose Goggins Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Vintage Show

Fenton and Ellie White, with Liam Kavanagh at the Longford Vintage Club annual show Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Vintage Show

Popcorn treat...Scarlet Elliot and Hannah Lunney enjoying the atmosphere at Connolly Barracks Picture: Shelley Corcoran