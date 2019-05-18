Longford Leader gallery: Crowds turn out in force at Darkness into Light

The annual Darkness into Light (DIL) walk took place early morning on Saturday, May 11, with the people of Longford showing their support in huge numbers.

The caring nature of county Longford people was on view as thousands took part in the Pieta DIL Walk, which is proudly supported by Electric Ireland. There was a sea of yellow for Pieta House, as people of all ages gathered in Longford town for the 5km course.

Students from Granard’s Ardscoil Phádraig also took part in the Longford walk, which took place at the Albert Reynolds Peace Park. Ballymahon Vocational school organised the town’s first ever walk, which also drew fantastic support from locals.

All funds raised through the Darkness Into Light walk will got to support Pieta and enable them to deliver its counselling, therapy and bereavement services across its 15 centres in Ireland, operate its 24-hour suicide helpline (1800 247 247) and contributes to the Resilience Academy programme which supports youth mental health in schools.