Cllr Sinead Guckian, Drumsna, Artist Patricia O'Reilly and Colleen Guckian, Drumsna.

Mary Butler and her nine year old grand daughter Hannah Butler from Jamestown pictured with Mary's paintings at the art exhibition.

Group of artists pictured at the Drumsna Art Group annual Christmas Exhibition in Duignan's Lounge Drumsna on Tuesday, Decemver 18. From left: Eric McGrath, Karen Comerton, Philomena Mulligan, Seamus Flynn, Patricia O'Reilly, Sheila Reynolds, Gerladine McWeeney, Sarah Tuthill, Mary Butler, Noreen Gafney Tutor, Seoirse Reynolds and Tommy Moran who performed the official opening.

Oonagh Hannon pictured with her Goddaughter Vicky Reynolds, Annaduff and Shiela Reynolds.

Gerry O'Reilly, Drumsna is pictured with his granddaughter Kate O'Reilly and her painting 'The Purple Door.'

Seamus Flynn, Drumshanbo pictured with the Art Tutor Noreen Gaffney.

Karen Comerton, Carrick-on-Shannon, Phil Mulligan, Bornacoola and Noreen Gafney Art Tutor.