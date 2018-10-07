Pictures | Longford College of Further Education hosts graduation ceremony for students from a variety of courses

Friday, September 21, was a big day for students of Longford College of Further Education as they donned their robes and caps and received their qualifications at a glamorous ceremony in the Longford Arms Hotel.

On hand to present the awards was OPW Minister Kevin 'Boxer' Moran TD, while other special guests included Director of Schools LWETB Liz Lavery, and a number of local politicians.

“We had a large number of students graduating last week. It was an excellent night,” said PLC Coordinator at Longford College of Further Education Maura Greene Casey.

“We’re very proud of them and wish them well with their futures.”

Longford College of Further Education offers a wide range of courses from Business Studies (Level 5 & 6 courses), Nursing, Beauty and Hairdressing to Motor Technology and a variety of other disciplines at both Levels 5 and 6.

“One person who was excellent on the night was Noel McCabe, a member of the teaching staff of Templemichael College, who did a wonderful job as MC,” said Ms Casey.

On the night, the Peter Murphy Memorial Award was presented to Saheed Amokomowko who studied Business at Level 5 and 6 and has progressed to do Business and Law in NUI Maynooth.

“So that’s an example of how students can progress from our courses,” Ms Casey explained.

“Yvonne Ní Mhurcú, daughter of the late Peter Murphy, presented the Breadáin Feasta, to Saheed on behalf of the Murphy family.”

Longford College of Further Education is an excellent educational resource for those who would like to upskill, change careers, or take another route into their chosen college courses.

The Higher Education Link scheme reserves a number of places for applicants who hold QQI certification and the college has built up a link with the AIT Business Department.

“Many of our students progress from our Level 6 Business programme into year two of the higher certificate in AIT and then move on to Level 7 or 8 honours degrees,” said Ms Casey.

There is also an Erasmus programme, which allows students to do work experience abroad.

There are currently spaces available on all courses at the Longford College of Further Education. For more information or to enrol, visit the website at www.longfordcfe.com.