Specially commissioned stained-glass Skoda Karoq for Papal visit available to view at Burns Cars Sales

Skoda Ireland, official car partner to the World Meeting of Families, today marked the launch of the event, by unveiling a specially commissioned stained-glass Skoda Karoq, which will be displayed at the Pastoral Congress at the RDS, from August 22nd to August 24th.

Over 1,400 individual pieces of glass were hand cut and embedded in 25 metres of lead, in traditional church style, to complete the project. 47 different colours of stained-glass were used to depict modern Irish families of different ethnicities, cultures and life stages.

The stained-glass ŠKODA KAROQ was developed by Dublin-based advertising agency, Boys & Girls, and completed by master stained-glass craftsman, Evan Connan – who is the last fully trained traditional stained-glass designer in Ireland. From a small work shop in Crumlin, over 200 hours of labour were invested in the project, from first sketches to final fitting. Upon full completion, the windows weighed 87 kilograms and fit perfectly to the contours of the ŠKODA KAROQ.

Cathal Kealey, PR and sponsorship manager for Škoda Ireland, said the company wanted to “produce something unique” to celebrate its position as official car partner to the World Meeting of Families and the Papal visit.

“We are delighted to have worked with one of Ireland’s most unique craftsmen to complete this celebration of the Irish families, in stained-glass,” he said.

“Evan was given a blank canvas to bring modern Irish families to life, with colour and imagination.

“He has managed to do just that with the 17 different families portrayed.”

Eileen Conlon, Marketing Manager for Burns Car Sales said “We are delighted to have this amazing and unique piece of art in our showroom. The craftsmanship that went into this project is phenomenal and we urge the people of Sligo to visit our showroom and view Mr Connan’s breathtaking work”.