New Mercedes-Benz C-Class Arrives

Now arriving in dealer showrooms is the latest Mercedes Benz C-Class, fresh from having undergone a comprehensive mid-term makeover that has seen improvements made in all departments.

New is a host of external design changes that give it a distinctly more sporty appearance. Also new is its electronic architecture, latest generation engines, and an interior style boost reflected in even more luxurious upholstery and trim, and extensive multimedia and infotainment layout, and latest online 'Mercedes-Me' app services.

Available in saloon, estate, coupé, and cabriolet form in two style and equipment lines - Avantgarde and AMG - prices begin from €37,710.