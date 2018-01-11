Drive safely....Status Orange fog warning in effect for Longford

Met Éireann has issued a national Status Orange weather warning for the entire country.

The forecaster said fog will be fairly widespread this morning, most dense inland, away from coastal areas, leading to poor driving conditions.

Orange Level Fog Warning for Ireland.



Valid:Thursday 11 January 2018 03:00 to Thursday 11 January 2018 10:00https://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 11, 2018

An Garda Síochána are also urging motorist to please drive with care and reduce speed if necessary.

and reduce speed if necessary.#ArriveAlive#SlowDown pic.twitter.com/gURw5SmDvP — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 11, 2018

AA Roadwatch have also issued alerts on the heavy fog.