Drive safely....Status Orange fog warning in effect for Longford
Met Éireann has issued a national Status Orange weather warning for the entire country.
The forecaster said fog will be fairly widespread this morning, most dense inland, away from coastal areas, leading to poor driving conditions.
Orange Level Fog Warning for Ireland.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 11, 2018
Valid:Thursday 11 January 2018 03:00 to Thursday 11 January 2018 10:00https://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO
An Garda Síochána are also urging motorist to please drive with care and reduce speed if necessary.
Weather Warning: Met Éireann are reporting widespread fog this— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 11, 2018
morning most dense inland, away from coastal areas, leading to poor driving
conditions. Please drive with care
and reduce speed if necessary.#ArriveAlive#SlowDown pic.twitter.com/gURw5SmDvP
AA Roadwatch have also issued alerts on the heavy fog.
Fog has been reported in the towns of Cavan, Bailieborough, Naas, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon, Sligo, Monaghan & Mullingar. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 11, 2018
