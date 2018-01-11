Drive safely....Status Orange fog warning in effect for Longford

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Met Éireann has issued a national Status Orange weather warning for the entire country.

The forecaster said fog will be fairly widespread this morning, most dense inland, away from coastal areas, leading to poor driving conditions.

An Garda Síochána are also urging motorist to please drive with care and reduce speed if necessary.

You may also be interested in:

Watch: Longford students examine safety of road crossings for elderly at BT Young Scientist Exhibition

AA Roadwatch have also issued alerts on the heavy fog.