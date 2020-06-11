New balls please! Tennis action resumes in Longford

There was a welcome return to the courts last Monday, May 18 after the most unusual absence from tennis.



When the tennis season was about to really get underway in mid-March, the coronavirus put a halt to things leaving many people with a strange void in their lives.



Despite the temptation to play in the fine weather, people worked together staying at home until the time was right to get back to tennis.



Prior to opening last week members were busy sweeping the courts and getting the club ready for play with weeding, grass-cutting and lots more activities taking place.



Under the direction of Longford Tennis Club Chairman Lorcan Gearty clear guidelines have been put in place to ensure people can return to tennis safely and are available to all members at the club, online and on our social media channels.



As the guidelines continue to change in line with government and Tennis Ireland recommendations if you would like to get in contact with the club please contact us via our Facebook page: Facebook.com Longford Tennis Club. You can also contact us by email on info@longfordtennis.ie or check out our website: longfordtennis.ie