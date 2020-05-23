Longford Sports Partnership: Talented Moyne athlete Gospel Idahor gives her tips for staying active and healthy

In Week Three of the Longford Sports Partnership Staying Active & Healthy series, Gospel Idahor talks about staying fit, healthy and active during this period.

ALSO CHECK OUT : WEEK TWO - LONGFORD SPORTS PARTNERSHIP'S STAYING ACTIVE & HEALTHY SERIES

So, tell us a little bit about yourself?



My name is Gospel Hope Idahor. I'm an 18-year-old student currently in leaving cert. I live in Longford. My interests vary. I love sports, dancing, and motivational speaking. I do athletics for Longford Athletics Club and Moyne Community School. My greatest achievement in athletics was placing 4th in the national 100m final in Ireland but I believe greater things will come for me. I consider myself to be enthusiastic, friendly, quite chatty and opinionated.

Gospel’s Favourites

Random facts about myself: I don't have a favourite food, I eat anything but I'm very picky at the same time. I dislike reading and enjoy movies more. I don't have a favourite movie either. I love listening to Gospel worship music as well as hip hop and afrobeat’s. A few of my favourite singers are: Stevie Valentine, Tasha Cobbs, Phil Thompson. I've tried to accomplish a lot during this lockdown. Including; making a dance video, learning how to do the splits and the moonwalk. I also plan to do some DIY, revamp some of my old clothes and make them new again. I'm still in the process of accomplishing them all. I love motivating people even when I don't believe in myself.

What are you doing to stay active during these times

During quarantine I have been doing a little strength and conditioning. Full body workout’s indoors and sprint drills outside, including short runs. I would recommend HIIT workouts. They're short but intense and very beneficial. Some days I don’t do exercise because I get very busy.

Top tips to stay connected?

For me I stay connected with my friends by: ZOOM, Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook. Online classes are actually a great way to be in contact with people you don't normal chat to on a regular. It's good to have some form of social media to check up on your friends. Communicate when you have doubts, concerns or if you need a friendly encounter.

Top tips to stay active?

Choose activities you have an interest in. Make the exercises enjoyable and workout with others. Play your favourite songs during exercise to keep motivation.

Top tips for your mental health?

Surround yourself with positive people, eat and sleep well. Manage your stress.



What is the first thing you will do once the restrictions are lifted?

I'm not really sure what I want to do when the restrictions are lifted, but I will be cautious when I go outside as life will not be the same as it was before.

Anything else you like to add in?

Yes, I think being involved in sports is very positive. There is a such a variety of sports in Longford now that there is something for everyone. Being part of a club is a great way to get to meet people and socialise. If you get involved, you will improve your fitness and become healthier. Sports are for everybody, it doesn’t matter how young or old you are you can get involved, there is always help and encouragement from volunteers in local clubs and groups.

Our Kids Athletics at Home Series from which the two activities described above are taken is based on our Sportshall Athletics events. We have a booklet with 8 events Kids can try at home themselves. If you would like a copy of this just give us a call on 043 33 43493 or sports@longfordcoco.ie and we will send it out. Try our eight athletic challenges, record your score and see how you improve.



Longford Sports Partnership Sportshalls Athletics festival took place in February and March this year in St Mel’s College and Ballymahon Convent Sports Halls. Over 600 primary school students participating over five competition days, which consisted of mixed teams of girls and boys from 3rd to 6th class from twenty schools from around Longford. We would like to thank all the schools that took part, their teachers and pupils who helped create a marvellous fun atmosphere, St Mel’s Collage and Ballymahon Convent for allowing us to use their excellent facilities and the great support their transition year students provided and all the volunteers who gave up their days to help.



Sportshall Athletics is an exciting indoor programme of adapted athletics activities. It includes track and field events which are made up of relays, obstacle relays, standing long jump, standing triple jump, vertical jump, speed bounce, ball push & turbo javelin. Sportshall Athletics provides fun ways to build core skills and is renowned for its exhilarating team competitions.