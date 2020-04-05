Longford Meals on Wheels volunteers busy delivering meals throughout the county during Covid-19 pandemic

Longford Meals on Wheels are currently delivering over 160 meals to the elderly and covering the whole of the county of Longford.



Manager Elaine Keogh explained that they have taken on a number of extra clients to accommodate the closure of the local Mental Health Centre and Day Care and that they have also received calls from the elderly who are self isolating and cocooning and who wish to avail of our service.



To safeguard staff, volunteers and recipients they are delivering meals on Mondays and Fridays only for the duration of Covid-19.



Ms Keogh pointed out, “As our meals are cooked and chilled we can deliver four meals on the Monday and three on the Friday, thus covering the week.”



She said many of their regular volunteers would fall into the category of self isolating and are cocooning but they are continuing their production and delivery service with the help of dedicated staff, assisted by Tus and Community Employment staff.



If anyone wishes to avail of the service over the coming days/weeks please contact Elaine or Bernie on 043 33 50138 or email longfordmealsonwheels @gmail.com.



An application form can be downloaded from the following website www. mealsonwheelslongford.ie under services and they would especially appreciate the Eircode for deliveries.



Ms Keogh concluded, “We wish to take this opportunity to thank all our volunteers who have helped us out during the year.”