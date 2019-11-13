St Mel's College, Longford Enrolment and Open Evening on November 19

St Mel's College, Longford Enrolment and Open Evening for sixth class boys and their parents takes place on Tuesday, November 19 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm in the college.

Principal Declan Rowley will make his address at 7.30pm.

On the evening there will be an opportunity to meet with teachers, students and past students and to visit classrooms.

St Mel's College is a Diocesan Post-Primary School for boys and it offers a wide range of subject options at all levels.

St Mel's College possesses an excellent academic and sporting record.

Please bring PPS number and official birth cert to the Enrolment and Open Evening next Tuesday, November 19.

For further information, contact 043 33 46469 or email stmels@stmelscollege.ie