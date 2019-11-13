St Mel's College, Longford students perform with distinction at swimming championships

Well done to the team of swimmers who represented St Mel's College, Longford with distinction at the recent Connacht Senior Schools Swimming Championships, held in Longford during the midterm.



Amyan Dzaei recorded a strong swim in the U14 100 metre Breaststroke and the other St Mel's swimmers measured up well against the cream of Connacht, recording several personal best times on the day.

However medals are hard to come by at this level so it is our medal-winning performances that deserve special mention. Pick of the bunch was the performance of our Senior relay team in the 200m freestyle event. The team of Alan Dzaei, Cian McCormack, Diarmuid O'Donnell and Niall Coppinger powered through the water to record a blistering time of 1 minute 52.56 seconds in securing the gold medal for St Mel's. This team also got together later in the day to secure bronze in the specialist 200m Medley Relay event.

Not to be outdone, the U14 relay team of Daniel O'Brien, Jamie Matthews, Jared Weafer and Cian Shanley also won bronze in their 200m Medley event, having being just edged into 4th place earlier in the day in the 200m Freestyle event.



2nd Year Jamie Matthews won silver in the 100m butterfly event for U14 and with that achievement, selection on the Connacht Swim team for the upcoming Interprovincial Swim Meet. But the top St Mel's swimmer at this event this year was Alan Dzaei who also secured his place on the Connacht Interprovincial team by winning two silver medals - one in the 200 Individual Medley event and the other in the 400m freestyle, two very demanding events. Congratulations to all involved.

Welcome Back

We would like to extend a warm welcome back to all staff and students following our mid-term break. We hope everybody is feeling refreshed as this period is always a busy time for the school with Christmas tests, the Christmas concert and many other big events for the school fast approaching.

Sports

Hard luck to Mr Quinn, Mr Canon and our senior football team who were extremely unlucky to lose by the slim margin of two points to Moate on Tuesday, November 5 in a Leinster league game. The lads will not be discouraged as the build up for championship intensifies with with training continuing Mondays and Wednesdays at lunch and after School on a Friday.



TY News

It has been a busy week back for our TYs. Last Monday, November 4 our TYs took part in a very interesting religious programme known as Alpha. This involves the TY’s discussing very large questions within their own spiritual and religious lives. The TY’s also got to experience a tour of St Mel’s Cathedral learning a great deal about the history of this wonderful building.

This week was our students final week of Age Action. This programme saw TY students mentoring members of the local community and gain confidence in IT. The TY’s and community members found this to be an extremely enriching experience. It encompasses a core element of TY- to foster with the wider school community. Huge congratulations to all and well done TY’s for working so diligently through their lunchtimes

This week our TYs started a lifesaving programme in Longford Sports and Leisure centre. All the boys have found the programme extremely helpful so far and cannot wait to return next week. We would like to thank all involved from the Mall for providing us with what could be crucial skills later on in life.

This week for our TY personal development the boys have started Drama and Jiu Jitsu. They really enjoy both activities and found them both a lot of fun and very educational. We would like to thank all involved.

Christmas Test

The timetables and seating plans for the upcoming third and sixth year Christmas tests will soon be posted on the notice boards in the Assembly Hall. We encourage all students to get studying!!

Sixth Class Open evening

The 6th class open evening takes place on November 19. We hope to welcome prospective students and their parents to visit the school, meet staff and students and tour the facilities with an opportunity to sample some subjects. Enrolment will also take place on the night.

Christmas concert

Auditions will take place soon. All interested students can sign up with Ms Oates.