GALLERY| St Christopher's services welcome new bus

Staff and service users at St Christopher's Services were in good spirits earlier this summer as the facility launched its new bus.

Minister of State for the OPW Kevin 'Boxer' Moran TD was on hand to officially launch the new bus.

Also present were members of Longford County Council, CEO of St Christopher's, Derek Scanlon along with members of the Board of Management.

