Longford Leader Jobs Alert: Longford Credit Union recruiting a full-time Assistant Manager, Risk Management & Compliance Officer

Longford Credit Union Limited is now inviting applications for the following position;



Job Title: Full-time Assistant Manager, Risk Management & Compliance Officer

Contract: Fixed Term – 12 Months (Maternity Cover)

Reporting to: Manager



Key Roles & Responsibilities:

Risk Management & Compliance

* Attend and contribute to all Risk and Compliance Committee meetings, supporting them and the Board in their implementation of the Risk Management Framework and the Compliance Management Framework as approved by the Board of Directors (outside of any reference to Corporate Governance or Compliance with Section IV and IVA of the Credit Union Act 2012, specifically);

* The Risk Management & Compliance Officer will have a responsibility to stay abreast of current statutory and regulatory requirements and have an awareness of emerging requirements and guidance which may impact on the Credit Union and to advise the Board and officers of the potential impact of such changes

* Report to the Risk Committee & Board of Directors on a monthly basis, to include specifically but not exclusively details of any significant risk event(s), emerging risks and/or any risk management/compliance issues.

* Implementation and continuous review, but at least annually, of both the Risk Management Policy and Compliance Management Policy for approval by the Board of Directors;

* Be the principal point of contact for all business areas in the Credit Union for all Risk and / or Compliance queries

* Support the board of directors in promoting a culture of risk and compliance awareness, identification and management at every level within the credit union

* Assessment and monitoring on a regular basis of the credit union's systems and controls ensuring adherence to

- Policies, procedures, work plans;

- Legal and regulatory requirements; and

- Industry standards and guidelines

* Providing an independent evaluation of, and opinion on the same from both a Risk and Compliance perspective, detailing any remedial actions required where weaknesses are identified;

* Maintain the risk register ensuring regular reviews are conducted with the various business areas and with those committees or officers with specific responsibility for each recorded risk;

* Make the necessary information available to the internal audit function to facilitate independent themed reviews, including reviews of the risk and/or compliance management systems;

* Fulfill role of Data Protection Officer



Assistant Manager

* Deputise for Manager in her absence

* Monitor daily, weekly and monthly financial controls

* Preparation of monthly management reporting pack for presentation to the Board of Directors

* Maintenance of the Strategic Plan, its projections and assumptions

* Completion of quarterly Prudential Return & all other required Central Bank reporting

* Completion of all other regulatory returns

* Maintain Car Draw Entrants Register

* Occasional support to the lending, credit control and other member facing processes

Qualifications & Competencies Required:

* A minimum of 3 years’ experience in Risk and/or Compliance within a Financial Services Environment

* Knowledge and understanding of regulatory environment governing credit unions

* Ability to balance multiple priorities, demonstrating good organisational and analytical skills

* Computer literacy and excellent report writing skills, including advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office

* Excellent inter-personal skills, people management capabilities and written/oral communications



Applications (to include covering letter identifying how you consider you meet the requirements based on your work experience todate and CV) in confidence to:



The Manager,

Longford Credit Union Limited,

50 Main Street,

Longford

Or email to: helen.whitney@longfordcu.ie

Please contact helen.whitney@longfordcu.ie should you require a copy of our Recruitment Privacy Notice

Closing date for receipt of applications is close of business Friday, October 26, 2018.



Longford Credit Union Limited is an Equal Opportunities employer, canvassing will disqualify.