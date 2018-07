Gallery | Fr Brendan O'Sullivan celebrates 25th anniversary of his ordination

Fr. Brendan O'Sullivan is pictured with his parents Pat and Josie from Lanesboro, Co. Longford; sisters Marie and Ciara, brother Micheál, nieces, nephews and family members after the 25th Anniversary Ordination Mass in St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon on Friday last. Missing from photo is Fr. Brendan's brother, Diarmuid.

Fr. Brendan O'Sullivan is pictured with Bishop Francis Duffy after the Celebration Mass in St. Mary's Church.

Tommy O'Dowd, Chairperson of the Kiltoghert Pastoral Council, makes a presentation to Fr. O'Sullivan on behalf of the parishioners of Kiltoghert Parish.

Eileen Costello presents Fr. Brendan with a Leitrim Crystal bowl on behalf of the Jubilee committee.

Fr. O’Sullivan cuts the celebration cake with his parents Pat and Josie.

Bishop Francis Duffy, Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacnois, is pictured with priests from the Diocese at the 25th Anniversary Ordination Mass for Fr. Brendan O'Sullivan in St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon on Friday evening last.

Rita McWeeney presents a bouquet of flowers to Fr. Brendan's mother, Josie at the function. Also pictured is Fr. Brendan.

Fr. O'Sullivan is pictured with parishioners Mary and James Faughnan.