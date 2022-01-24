Longford athlete shines at national pentathlon event

Well done to Emma Brennan of Longford Athletics Club who took part in the National Indoor Combined Events in Athlone on Saturday.

Emma competed in the 60m hurdles, long jump, shot put, high jump and the final event of 800m.

In the latter, she showed her strength over the middle-distance running the second fastest time of 23 participants in the Under 15 Pentathlon.

Club Training: This Friday, January 28, club training will take place at both the Mall and at TUS Athlone. The juvenile athletes who have expressed interested in the upcoming Connacht Indoors are welcome to attend in Athlone at 7pm. Athletics continues in the Mall as usual for those not competing at Connachts.

Further information on the Longford AC Facebook page. All attending club sessions must be registered with the new club membership year having come into effect from this month. New members welcome.

Senior Training: Couch to 5k takes place at the Mall every Tuesday at 7.30pm and Thursday at 7pm. Interval training is every Tuesday at 6.30pm also meeting at the Mall car park. New members are welcome in either group.