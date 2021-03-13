UCL Harps receives €5,000 Texaco Support for Sport funding

UCL Harps FC is to receive €5,000 funding under the Texaco Support for Sport initiative launched last September by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand.



Open to sports clubs across the 26-counties, irrespective of sporting discipline, size, membership, age, cultural appeal or gender, the initiative saw a fund of €130,000 being made available by Valero for distribution in equal amounts of €5,000 to successful applicants chosen on a county-by-county basis.



Congratulating the club on its success, James Twohig, Director of Ireland Operations, Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited said, “A feature evident in almost all applications was the pressure felt by clubs in the current circumstances to expand their role within their local communities with increased membership demands and the need for extra equipment and improved facilities.”



“The purpose of our initiative is to help clubs to overcome these obstacles so that they can continue to remain active and at the very heart of their local communities. This is why we believe our initiative has been so warmly welcomed by sports clubs nationwide in its launch year,” he added.



UCL Harps FC - whose teams compete in the Longford District schoolboys and girls league - draws its membership from three provinces, thanks to its close proximity to Co Leitrim and by having its base at Aughnacliffe in Longford and its ground located across the Cavan border at Dernafest.



In 2017, the club opened its first full size pitch and registered its first senior team. In 2019, work on a second pitch was completed followed, last year, by the registration of a second senior team. Currently, its numbers are in excess of 200 boys and girls aged between 5 and 17 years.



The €5,000 award made to the club under the Texaco Support for Sport initiative will be used to purchase additional ground equipment in the form of mobile goal posts in full-size and for 7 and 5-aside use.



Overseeing the adjudication process was Texaco Support for Sport ambassador, former Irish rugby international and broadcaster, Donncha O’Callaghan.



Pointing to the club’s ‘great community spirit’, he said: “its planned investment in equipment will have a fundamental effect on everyone in the club and within the area”.