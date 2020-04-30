Longford community spirit to the fore as Clonguish raises over €9,000 for the 'Do it for Dan' campaign

Longford community spirit was to the fore this past week as Clonguish senior ladies footballers, mothers and others footballers, senior hurlers, senior men footballers and all underage groups combined their energies to raise over €9,000 for the 'Do it for Dan' campaign.

In a fun atmosphere across the village of Newtownforbes, people young and all were running, walking and speeding around on bikes (within the allowed 2km distance) and the total travelled was over 13,888 kms with the footballers winning.

It was a fantastic community effort and it was fantastic to see such great club spirit in these challenging times and to also help raise funds for a very worthy cause.

Big thanks to Joe O’Brien, Ailbhe McGowan and Gerard Moore who organised the event and brought it all together.

1st Senior Footballers 4,651 kms

2nd Senior Hurlers 4,636 kms

3rd Ladies 4,601

Baby Dan Donoher, who celebrated his first birthday recently, is the son of Laois GAA players Niall & Aisling Donoher.

Dan was eight months old when he was diagnosed on December 6, 2019 with a rare genetic neuromuscular disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1 and Scoliosis.The life expectancy of an SMA type 1 child is 18-24 months. Dan has a deletion of the Survival Motor Neuron 1 gene (SMN 1).

A ground breaking treatment called Zolgensma has now become available in America which costs $2.125 million, making it the most expensive treatment in the world.

Zolgensma can be a one-time, life-saving treatment that allows for children with SMA to function in ways unimaginable just a few years ago.

The family revealed this week that they have reached their target and posted the following message of thanks;

"Thank you all for your support. We have now paused all donations as we have reached our target! You’ve done it for Dan. Thank you to each and every person who donated, fundraised and helped to spread to amazing story of Dan. We will never be able to thank you all enough."