CPL continue for another season as Longford rugby club’s title sponsor.We would like to that Ann Heraty and all at CPL for this continued support. Also thank you to all the other club sponsors.

World Cup competition

The Senior Men's squad of Longford RFC are running an exciting competition with €500 up for grabs for the winner. The competition is based on Ireland's second match of this year’s Rugby World Cup against the host nation Japan on Saturday September 28.



The players will be selling scratch cards, one for every second of the game. The lucky person who has the card with the right time matching when the first try is scored will win €500, it is as simple as that! Cards are also available from any of the Senior Playing Squad right up to the match v Japan, if they do not sell out first.



All proceeds go towards funding the Senior Men’s Squad for the coming season. They have done us proud over the last few years, winning the Midland League twice, finishing second/third in Leinster League 1B and reaching the Towns Cup semi-final last year. They are aiming to push on this year and your support will help them move forward. The cost of the tickets are a very reasonable €2 each or 3 for €5.

Longford RFC Pitch and Putt Classic

Our first annual pitch & putt classic took place in the Acres Ballinalee on Saturday July 27. A total of 43 teams took part in what was a great tournament. The winners were:



1st Acres Pitch&Putt Club, 2nd Michael Stephenson’s Team

Colm Glynn won the match tickets to Ireland v Wales on September 8 following a raffle in the Tally Ho in which all players were entered.



Thanks to all our generous sponsors of the event;

McDonalds (Longford), Herterichs Butchers Longford, Donnelly Coaches, Tally Ho Bar, John McCoppin, Spirit Clothing, Farrell & Coy, Patrick Groake, Micheál Carrigy, Auto Smart, Irish Netting Systems, Fresh Today, Camlin Filling Station, Davis Meats, St Mel’s Brewery & SuperValu (Longford).

Great Food/Events at Longford RFC

The Sin Bin at Longford RFC serves great quality and value food on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday from 12-3 and 12-7 on Saturday and Sunday.



Booking for events such as birthdays, christening, confirmations, communions, weddings and funerals are also available. For bookings and information phone Kris on 087 287 2357.

4G All Weather Pitch Rental

Our state of the art floodlight Mel Diffley 4G pitch is available for rental. It contains shock absorption so that players can play contact sports/fall over without hurting themselves. It is also perfect for 5 a side soccer.

If you would like to book it phone Damian on 086 275 7103.