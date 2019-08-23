Legan triumph at County Longford Shooting and Conservation Council clay shooting in Kenagh
Legan A: Frank Lyons, Simon Burke, Gareth Hunt, Stephen Teague, Martin Burke, Tom Flood and Jamie Teague Picture: Shelley Corcoran
The 2019 County DTL Clay Shooting took place last Sunday in the Kenagh Grounds and the following are the results;
Senior: 1st Legan A, 2nd Streete A, 3rd Templemichael A
Intermediate: 1st Moydow B, 2nd Kenagh, 3rd Newtownforbes B
Junior: 1st Streete C, 2nd Newtowntowncashel B, 3rd Templemichael C.
High Gun: Stephen Teague Legan.
15DTL: Brendan Hopkins, Newtownforbes.
Under 21: Simon Burke, Legan
Veteran's: Kevin Gannon and Paschal O'Neill Legan
Training Licence: Simon Burke Legan
