Legan triumph at County Longford Shooting and Conservation Council clay shooting in Kenagh

The 2019 County DTL Clay Shooting took place last Sunday in the Kenagh Grounds and the following are the results;



Senior: 1st Legan A, 2nd Streete A, 3rd Templemichael A



Intermediate: 1st Moydow B, 2nd Kenagh, 3rd Newtownforbes B



Junior: 1st Streete C, 2nd Newtowntowncashel B, 3rd Templemichael C.



High Gun: Stephen Teague Legan.



15DTL: Brendan Hopkins, Newtownforbes.



Under 21: Simon Burke, Legan



Veteran's: Kevin Gannon and Paschal O'Neill Legan



Training Licence: Simon Burke Legan

