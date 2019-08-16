GALLERY | Galway's Christine Gleeson is first winner of inaugural Peter Kelly Perpetual Trophy at Longford Tennis Club

The Longford Senior and Junior Tennis Opens were once again a huge success this summer with entries from right across the region from Dublin to Fermanagh to Galway.



Of course the Open could not happen without the support of our generous sponsors throughout the town and county of Longford.



A list of our sponsors is printed in the clubhouse and on our Facebook page and we are very grateful for their continued support.



There was a huge entry as always to both the Junior and the Senior events. The singles events of course are the ultimate challenge with Daniel Irimia winning the tough Men's Singles A competition.



The top ladies singles prize went to Longford player Catherine Farrelly who had an epic battle against Hilary Kilcawley from Sligo in tough conditions on a wet and breezy finals day.



There were two other great wins for Longford this year in the C section with Moira Mahon and Catherine Kane winning the Ladies Doubles and Moira again had success in the Mixed Doubles with her partner Robbie Stakelum.



Galway player Christine Gleeson was the very first winner of the inaugural Peter Kelly Perpetual Trophy in honour of the late Peter Kelly, former TD in Longford and a longtime Trustee, friend and supporter of Longford Tennis Club who sadly passed away earlier this year. His wife Maura presented this trophy and the club is very grateful that she took time to join us on finals day.



The tennis season is far from over and don't forget to follow us on Facebook or online for all the latest updates, coaching and upcoming events at Longford Tennis Club.