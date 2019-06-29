County Longford Golf Club news: Tracey Farrell records a hole-in-one on the 17th

Club 55

Rain made its impression twice during the 15 hole competition on Thursday last. It was Myles O'Reilly sponsored prize that encouraged 38 players to play with the hope of winning his prize. Roger Timlin and Joe Rooney were the two top performers as both register scores of 32pts. How Roger could win the top prize was a mystery, as members were 'gobsmacked' when they were told that he won the competition with the 'support' of three blanks on his scorecard!

Lets ease that wonder by revealing that Roger registered 3pts on each of holes 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 13 and 14. Joe Rooney was runner-up, as the problem he experienced when playing the 13th lessened the impact of his overall score of 32pts.

We will mention that Joe registered a birdie on the 8th hole. Brian Loughran did 'something wrong' when playing the 10th otherwise his score of 31pts wouldn't have won him the 3rd prize!

Kieran O'Brien and Conor O'Reilly recorded birdies on the 2nd hole, Sam Donaghy on the 8th and John O'Brien registered one on the 12th. Pat Masterson was the only player to record a par on the 10th hole. Dermie Gray, Pat Connolly, Tony Gibson and Liam Noonan were the winners of minor prizes.

It's Golf Club Lady Captain Susan Eades prize that members will be more than anxious to register on 'their golf ego' by winning it this Thursday.

Forthcoming Competition

June 28-30: 4 Ball Better Ball- Sponsors Rapid Print

Lady Captain’s Prize to Men

(G.O.Y. 5)

Results 23/06/19

1. Richie Moloney 69

2. Mark Mimnagh 70

Gross: Darragh Mealia 78

3. Brian P. Farrell 72

Front 9: Eamon Reilly 32

Back 9: Bernard McElvaney 35



Kelly 4 Ball: Sponsors Tom Kelly’s Menswear

Sean Moran and Declan Rowley put themselves in a good position against Aiden Glacken & Ciaran Malone when they were 2 up after nine holes but that was as good as it got as the latter dominated the back nine to win the match on the 18th.

The match between Andy Byrne & PVFallon and Barney Mahon & Ronan McNiven has to go to a second day after the match ended in a stalemate and the extra holes could not be played as Andy had a prior and more important commitment.

Tim Shanley and Stephen Brennan defeated Oliver Kenny and Clem Sullivan to progress to the next round where they will meet Ned Monaghan & Mick Murray.

Round 2 must be played by next weekend June 30th.



Competitions in June

Open Day Each Wednesday until 24th Sept.

(Sponsor: J. Raleigh, Camlin Service Station, Dublin Rd., Longford)

Weekly 9 Hole Stableford OPEN Competition -Mon.-Tues. Thurs & Friday. (Sponsor: BM Motor Factors, Longford)

Thurs. 27 June: Lady Captain’s (Susan Eades) Prize to Club 050 & Club 55

Fri/Sun. 28/30 June: – Fourball Betterball – (Sponsor: Rapid Print)

Captain’s (Michael Nevin’s) Outing

Any members who have signed up to go on Captain Michael Nevin’s Trip to Mount Juliet should leave a deposit of €100 into the office on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday this week.

Hanley Matchplay

Stephen Brennan had a good win over Larry Reddy and he now plays Joe Rooney in the next round after he defeated Ciaran Malone. James Savage stopped the impressive run of Matt Farrell and now takes on Micheal Walsh in the next round. Karl Farrell is through to the quarter-final after defeating two times champion Fr Pat Murphy 4&3 . The 4th round must be played by next weekend.

Societies

Great to see so many visitors to the club over the past week. On Friday last Wilson’s Hospital School had their Annual Fundraising Classic at the club and it was a great success for them and they had a meal and entertainment afterwards in the clubhouse. On Saturday there was four different Golf Societies visiting the club with over 80 golfers playing the course and availing of refreshments in the clubhouse. All of the visitors were very complimentary of the course and the welcome they received in the club. This is a great affirmation for all the work that has taken place over recent years and the club is now on the calendar of most golf societies in the midlands.

Anyone interested in booking in a society can do so by contacting the Pro Shop.

Ladies Golf

Tuesday draw times for 18-Hole competitions: 9.30 am, 11 am, 2 pm.

Nine-Hole competition draw times: 9.45am and 12 noon. BRS Sat/Sun and after 2.15pm on Tuesday.

LADY CAPTAIN’S WEEK 2019

We wish Lady Captain Susan all the best for her forthcoming special week. Lady Captain Susan invites all the ladies to take part in this week’s competitions and to attend the social function and presentation of prizes on Saturday night at 8pm. There are events suited to everyone’s experience and skill level. Lady Captain Susan wishes everyone the best of luck and hopes that there’ll be good golf and even better weather. Here are the competitions taking place during Lady Captain’s Week:

Thursday 27th June: Lady Captain’s Susan prize to Club 050 ( 12-Hole Stableford) and Club 055 (17 hole Stableford for the men)

Thursday 27th June: Lady Captain’s prize to Beginner ladies ( 6-Hole Scramble)

Thursday 27th June: Lady Captain’s prize to Improver Ladies ( 6-Hole Stableford)



Friday 28th June: 9-Hole Stableford Lady Captain’s Prize to Ladies ( draw times 12 noon and 5pm)

Saturday 29th June: 24-Hole Stroke Lady Captain’s Prize to ladies (Shotgun start at 9.45)

Those wishing to play on Friday and Saturday should put their names on the list in the locker room by Wednesday 26th June. The ladies playing in the 24-Hole Stroke on Saturday morning should arrive at the Club House by 9am to be ready for a shotgun start at 9.45am. Tickets for the lady captain’s dinner (€25) are available from any committee member. Lady Captain Susan wishes to thank all who have helped in organising competitions, those who ensure that the course is in excellent condition and all who have helped in various ways.

Lady Captain’s Prize to men

Congratulations to Richie Moloney on winning the Lady Captain's prize to the men with a score of 69.

Forthcoming Competitions

Sunday 30th and Tuesday 2nd July: PGA competition.



Tuesday 2nd July: 18-Hole Voucher PGA Tankard and 9-Hole Voucher Competition.

Friday 5th /Saturday 6th /Sunday 7th July: 18-Hole Stableford sponsored by O’Reilly VW.



Saturday 13th July: Captain’s (Michael Nevin) Prize to the Ladies 18-Hole Stroke.

Open Week

Open Week: Wednesday 31st July to Sunday 4th August.

Play in Pink Day

Monday 5th August: Play in Pink Day

Boyers Cup

The closing date for entry to the Boyers Cup competition is 8th July. Please enter your name on the sheet in the locker room if you wish to take part. The committee have agreed to a change in format for 2019 to make it more suitable for all categories. The four categories are 0---19, 20----26, 27---33, and 34---40 handicaps. It will be a knockout format with the first round to be played by 30th July. Entry fee is €5. We wish to encourage as many as possible to enter this prestigious competition.

Granard Cup 4Ball better ball

Granard Cup 4Ball better ball in aid of The National Council for the Blind Ireland (NCBI) may be played any day until June 30th. Your participation helps the NCBI to provide support and services to people experiencing sight loss. Details posted in Locker Room. Entry and re-entry.



Results for Tuesday 18th June:

18-Hole Stableford: Pat McHugh 35 pts

9-Hole Stableford: Teresa Neville 21 pts

Junior Golfers

Due to Lady Captain’s major competition, there will be no coaching with Pete on Saturday 29th June. New members welcome.

Get into Golf for Ladies Programme

The beginner ladies will play in a 6-Hole scramble competition on Thursday 27th June, as part of Lady Captain’s week. Please be at the club at 6.30pm. The prize-giving will be on the night of the Lady Captain's dinner on Saturday June 29th at 8pm.Tickets for the Lady Captain's Dinner are now available from any of the committee members. We look forward to seeing you all at the function.



Improvers

This group of enthusiastic ladies headed out in lovely sunshine last Thursday and played in a 6-Hole Stableford competition Winners on Thursday 20th were: Bernie Farrell, 2nd Rose Hourican, 3rd Mary Mimnagh. Lady Captain's prize to the Improvers takes place on Thursday 27th. This will be a 6 hole singles Stableford competition. Please be at the club house by 5.30pm where Lady Captain Susan will do the draw. Please note entry fee for this competition is €3.

Tickets for the Lady Captain's dinner will be available on Thursday night. Best of luck to everyone and most of all enjoy your golf.

050 Competition

Results for Thursday 20th June

1st: Geraldine Timlin 18 pts(c/b)

2nd: Gertie Carr 18 pts

3rd: Helen O’Brien 17 pts (c/b)

Congratulations to all the winners. Next Thursday 27th June will be a 12-Hole Stableford competition. This is Lady Captain’s prize to the 050 Club. Teresa and Celine hope to see a big turnout of ladies for this occasion.

Hole-in-One

Well Done to Tracey Farrell who scored a Hole-In-One on the 17th recently. Congratulations, Tracey.

Wilson Hospital Classic

Congrats to President Jean, Mary Reddington, Ann Chapman and Mary McIver who were the winning ladies team in the Wilson Hospital classic which was held on Friday 21st June.

It was lovely to see two past lady members Mary McShane and Joan Pentony in the club house last Friday joining in the festivities of the Wilson Hospital Classic.