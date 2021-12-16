Longford Leader gallery: Lots of fun at Drumlish Disability Day event

The World Disability Day event which took place in Drumlish Community Sports Hub on Friday, December 3 was a huge success.
A group of fifteen children with autism, were welcomed to experience an inclusive and fun filled few hours of football, music and dance.
Proceedings kicked off with the Football For All session coached by Sarah Jermyn, a Football For All coach, and John Moran from Melview FC. The children really enjoyed getting involved in the session, which consisted of various games and football skills that were appropriate and adaptable to all skill levels and abilities.
Sarah explained, “We finished with a fun football match, with the coaches getting involved too! Football can be a great sport for children on the spectrum as it gets them moving, develops coordination, and is a lot of fun.”
The incredibly talented David Crowe and Laura O'Gara from Music Generation were next up and they did a music session with African Drums. Music is a great sensory activity for most children on the spectrum and there was great excitement when the children saw the drums arrive into the hall.
Sarah remarked, “David and Laura did various beats and free drumming with the children, and again, they made it completely adaptable for all levels of ability.”
To conclude the event, Margaret Cumming from Mags Fitness, did some interactive dance with the children. Again, dance and movement is a great outlet and sensory activity for children on the autistic spectrum. Mags brought the children through a simple dance routine, some cheerleading, and the favorite part of all were the glittery sparkly pom poms.
Sarah said, “It was great to see the children, and the parents getting involved in all the activities, and enjoying themselves. The feedback was great, and everybody is really looking forward to future activities in 2022.”
