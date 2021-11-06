Longford Leader gallery: Mac's Shack Halloween party

Kenagh's Mac's Shack was a hive of Halloween activity last week as it opened its doors to a special children's party in the lead up to the annual celebrations.
Here are some of the ghoulish pictures which photographer Shelley Corcoran took on the day.
Local journalist and broadcaster Seamus Duke launches his autobiography 'Dukie.....The Game of Life', at the Abbey Hotel in Roscommon on November 11th at 8.30pm.
Tuesday October 19 last saw the launch of an inclusive community Art exhibition highlighting poverty in all its formats hosted by Lus na Gréine FRC in Granard Youth Hub.
