Longford Leader gallery: Ellen and Ciaran named joint winners of Cnoc Mhuire Granard's coveted Jubilee Cup

Cnoc Mhuire Granard hosted a small presentation function on Friday last to acknowledge the fantastic Leaving Cert results that students at the school achieved.
The school was very proud to have sixteen students who achieved 500 plus points. Each of those students were invited back to the school with their families to mark the achievement.
The Jubilee Cup, which is awarded to the best overall leaving results, was also presented.
Teacher Ryan Plunkett explained, “This year we were delighted to jointly present the award to Ellen Deneher and Ciaran Scanlon who both achieved the maximum 625 points.
“Both students were a credit to their families throughout their time in Cnoc Mhuire both inside and outside of the classroom.”
Ellen memorably took the Three Arena by storm with her Junk Kouture dress ‘Don’t Fence Me In’ in TY (ably assisted by high fellow achievers Lily Hemus and Niamh Kenny).
While Ciaran captained school football Leinster winning sides as both U14 and U16.
Congratulations to all students on their awards.
