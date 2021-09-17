Longford Leader gallery: Dedication of O'Higgins statue in Drumlish

Bishop of Ardagh & Clonmacnois Francis Duffy, recently led a ceremony of dedication, at the Bishop William O’Higgins statue, that was unveiled in Drumlish in September of last year under very restrictive Covid 19 regulations.
The statue of O’Higgins was sculpted by the internationally acclaimed Dublin born artist, Dony MacManus.
William O’Higgins was born at Barragh Beg, Drumlish on August 1, 1794. He died on the January 29, 1853. His remains were buried in Ballymahon and fifteen years later on February 11, 1868 were transferred to Longford and reburied in the crypt of St Mel's Cathedral.
More News
