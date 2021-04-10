Longford Tidy Towns volunteers remove 'whopper' of a tyre and shopping trolleys from Royal Canal

As the sun beamed down on Easter Saturday, Longford Tidy Towns volunteers embarked on a clean up of a 2.5 kilometres stretch of the Royal Canal between the Railway Station and Athlone Road.

They removed a number of shopping trolleys that had been dumped into the beautiful waterway, along with three large tyres, including the ‘whopper’ (pictured).

Volunteers also tidied up a 1.5km stretch between Carriglass, Cloncoose and the N4 Leo Casey roundabout near Abbott on Easter Sunday.

The volunteers deserve enormous credit for their efforts and people can support Longford Tidy Towns in many ways and one of the easiest ways is to follow their Facebook page and witness their excellent work.

As committee member Michael Keenan outlined, “Our FB page regularly shows the ongoing improvements and the ever increasing level of pride in our town. It's easy to make a positive difference, is it not?”