Dress your best for Cancer Care West and post about it!

Local Fashion and lifestyle blogger Geraldine Grealy is getting behind the ‘Gorgeous Gúna‘ campaign for Cancer Care West and here’s why you should join in the fun and raise money for this very worthy charity.



“Ladies why not raid your closets and get dressed up in one of your gorgeous gúnas to support Cancer Care West this Easter weekend. Cancer is something that has touched the lives of so many families and has touched me personally with the loss of my mum. Charities need our support now more than ever so I’m happy to get involved in helping to promote the Gorgeous Guna campaign” explained Geraldine.



TV personality Gráinne Seoige invites ladies to take part in ‘Gorgeous Gúna’ - a feelgood campaign in support of Cancer Care West.



Over the Easter holidays, why not dress up in your favourite outfit, post a pic on your social media with the hash tag #cancercarewest and then nominate five of your friends to do the same.



You can then show your support and make a donation if desired at http://www.cancercarewest.ie where your funds will go directly towards cancer support services.



Follow Geri’s Closet on Instagram @ggrealy for all the details and also for details on how you can win in her Easter Giveaway.

