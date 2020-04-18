GALLERY 7 | Hi Grandparents! Sending very special greetings to loved ones across county Longford

Hi to all our Grandparents, Brendan & Sheila Kearney and Paddy & Margaret Martin, we miss you loads and hope your saving up all your hugs! Muireann and Sè Martin, Dromard, Longford

GALLERY 7 | Hi Grandparents! Sending very special greetings to loved ones across county Longford

Lily Rose McCormack Gray (Dublin), misses her nana and papa Jodie and Bridie McCormack (Drumlish). Also in the picture is her gran aunt Maureen Soroka (nee McCormack in New York). Hope to see you all soon. Love lily Rose and Brenda xx

GALLERY 7 | Hi Grandparents! Sending very special greetings to loved ones across county Longford

Jessica McCaffrey, age 5, from Drumlish would like say a big hello and a very happy Easter and shes misses all her family so much and can’t wait to see everyone. Her nana and grandad Siobhan and Benny O'Reilly from Drumlish, her nanny Anne McCaffrey from Knockmartin, Newtownforbes and great nanny Madge McGoey from Anally Park in Longford. And all her family lots of love xx

GALLERY 7 | Hi Grandparents! Sending very special greetings to loved ones across county Longford

Aoibheann and Cillian from Rathfarnham, Dublin would like to wish a happy Easter to their grandparents in Longford, Liam and Mags Healion, and Noel and Ann Phillips

GALLERY 7 | Hi Grandparents! Sending very special greetings to loved ones across county Longford

Can we say hello and Happy Easter to granny and grandad Eamon and Breedge Quinn in Killoe. We miss you and uncle William and the dogs Sally and Jenny and all our cousins in Killoe. From Jim Ali and Jenna in Newbridge, Co Kildare

GALLERY 7 | Hi Grandparents! Sending very special greetings to loved ones across county Longford

Miss ye, nanny and granddad, Anne and Billy McDermott, Trillick-a-curry, Longford. Hope ye are well! We are busy baking, doing school work and going for walks with mam and dad. Hope ye have a lovely Easter. Hope we will see you soon. Conor wants a spin on the tractor grandad! Keep safe. Lots of love from Chloe, Jamie and Conor Finn, Lisduff cross. Hi granny and granddad, Anne and Jimmy Finn, Upper Ferefad, Longford, we hope you are both well. We are bored at home but don't miss school! We go for walks with mam and dad and play games. We have loads of school work too. Miss ye. Keep safe, lots of love from Jamie, Chloe and Conor Finn

GALLERY 7 | Hi Grandparents! Sending very special greetings to loved ones across county Longford

Hello to my Nana and Gaga, Peter and Christine Orohoe, Ballymahon, Co Longford. I really miss you both but can’t wait to give you lots of hugs and kisses when I see you again. Stay safe and love you very much. From Chloe Wood, Monkstown, Co Dublin

GALLERY 7 | Hi Grandparents! Sending very special greetings to loved ones across county Longford

Anna (11), Sean (8) and Mary-Kate (3) Lynch from Donabate, Co Dublin, miss their Granny and Grandad; Tommy and Ann Cox from Curry, Longford very much as they would normally see them both at least once a week. They cannot wait to see them again when things return to normal. But for now, Skype is the next best thing as we all have to stay at home

GALLERY 7 | Hi Grandparents! Sending very special greetings to loved ones across county Longford

Aidan and Ashley McMahon from Tarmonbarry. They want to send a message to Paddy and Eithne Courtney, their Nanny and Grandad in Longford town. We miss going to visit nanny and grandad and their dog Monty. We hope to see you soon and we love you so much xxx