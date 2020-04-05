Kenagh crew conquer Quest Kenmare

A group of enthusiasts from Kenagh travelled to Kenmare, Co Kerry to take part in Quest Kenmare, an arduous 47k trail through the Kerry mountains.

Pictured holding the Longford flag after they completed the Quest are James Rowan and Stephen Mulvihill. Back; Enda McGann, David Manser, Dara McGann, Ann-Marie Reilly, Caitriona Manser, James Rowan and Toni Mulvihill