Pictures: Music fans flock to McPartland's, Clondra to pay tribute to the legendary Dermot Hegarty

There was a great night in McPartland's of Clondra on Friday as friends and fans from across the decades came together to celebrate fifty years in the music business for one of Longford's most revered entertainers, Dermot Hegarty.

The veteran showman flew over from Burnley for the night with his wife, Ger, and was taken aback at the huge turnout and he helped create a wonderful trip down memory lane.

Many thanks to the organisers and especially Des McPartland, family and for helping to ensure the smooth running of the event.

And of course special thanks to the many local musicians who came to perform on the night and these included Seamus Farrell, Brian Ross and many more. Brendan Kearney was a top class compere for the event whilst thanks also to Cllr Joe Flaherty who arranged for a 'life time achievement award' and presented it on the night to Dermot.

All proceeds from the night will go to Longford Autism Foroige Club.

The organisers also wish to especially thank those who made donations but were unable to attend on the night.