Pictures: Longford Rose selection night at the Longford Arms Hotel
8 Jun 2018
Longford Rose Selection Night 2018 Orlagh McGann. Photo by Shelley Corcoran
Longford Rose Selection Night 2018 Jess McCaul - Omniplex Longford. Photo by Shelley Corcoran.
Longford Rose Selection Night 2018 Brian, Valerie, Thelma and Jennifer Stokes, Lindsey Ruske, Noel Stokes. Photo by Shelley Corcoran.
Longford Rose Selection Night 2018 Mary Reilly, Ruth Keenan. Photo by Shelley Corcoran.
Longford Rose Selection Night 2018 Conmmittee: Kat Mahon, Ann Howard, Benny O'Brien, Nicola Cox, Daphne Howard Barden. Photo by Shelley Corcoran.
Longford Rose Selection Night 2018 Katie Doherty - The Rustic Inn. Photo by Shelley Corcoran
Longford Rose Selection Night 2018 Adam Fenelon. Photo by Shelley Corcoran.
Longford Rose Selection Night 2018 Kate O'Connor, Tus Nua. Photo by Shelley Corcoran.
Longford Rose Selection Night 2018 Leanne Reilly, Orlagh McGann, Grace White, Laura Ward, Jennifer Byrne, Keeva Kelly, Katie and Kayleigh O'Shaughnessy, Chloe Spollen, Ella Hopkins, Ellie O'Hanlon, Rachel Mullen, Mia O'Connor. Photo by Shelley Corcoran.
Longford Rose Selection Night 2018 Ian Keelan, Alexander Norton, John Reilly, Jamie Reilly, Conor Clarke, Brian Farrell, Laura Ward, Jennifer Byrne, Daniel Keogh. Photo by Shelley Corcoran.
Longford Rose Selection Night 2018 Judges Elizabeth McCabe, Alan Walsh, Niamh Donlon. Photo by Shelley Corcoran.
Longford Rose Selection Night 2018 Maria Gallagher, Olivia Hamilton. Photo by Shelley Corcoran.
Longford Rose Selection Night 2018 Rose Bud Keeva Kelly. Photo by Shelley Corcoran.
Longford Rose Selection Night 2018 Cormac Boyle, Rebecca McGann (Fades and Flicks). Photo by Shelley Corcoran
Longford Rose Selection Night 2018 Nicole Garrigan, Katie Doherty, Leona Mahon, Kate O'Connor, Jamie Stokes, Alison Brennan, Katie Gallagher, Laura Ward, Jennifer Byrne, Jess McCaul, Loren Katie Logan. Photo by Shelley Corcoran.
Longford Rose Selection Night 2018 Leona Mahon, Hanlon's. Photo by Shelley Corcoran.
Longford Rose Selection Night 2018 Loren Katie Logan. Photo by Shelley Corcoran.
