Full of Easter 'eggs'-citement: Ava, Laoise, Oisin and Ella Hopkins search the woods for treats during the Easter Egg Hunt in Ardagh on Bank Holiday Monday. Photos: Shelly Corcoran.

Danny, Dylan and Deirdre Smyth paint a perfect picture of happiness.

Lilly May Gerety Smyth gets her paintbrush out for the occasion.

Annette Corkery and Dearbhail Smyth were well kitted out for the event. Photos: Shelly Corcoran.

Cathal and Donnacha Lennon phone a friend in their search for eggs.

Silas, Catherine and Oren Estall-McCabe pause for some brief respite as the action gets off the ground.

Lughaidh Smyth lays his cards firmly on the table in the quest for eggs

Ann Gerety Smyth, Joni and Ben Clarke join in the fun on Monday.