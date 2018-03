Lanesboro St Patrick's Day Parade

Gillian, Frank and Ollie Casey waiting in Clark's Pub for the St Patrick's Day Parade in Lanesboro. Photo Declan Gilmore.

Phil Write, Eileen Nelson, George Mawer, Yevonne Hall, David Hall having a break from the St Patrick's Day Parade in Aidie's Pub, Lanesboro.

St Mary's School Newtowncashel Float at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Lanesboro. Photo Declan Gilmore.

Liz and Pat Brennan, Carol Albert and Carolyn Cooney keeping in from the cold in Aidie's Pub Lanesboro

The Derryadd No Wind Farms Float at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Lanesboro. Photo Declan Gilmore.

The Lanesboro Fire Brigade Float at the St.Patrick's Day Parade in Lanesboro. Photo Declan Gilmore.

The Lough Ree Search and Rescue Float at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Lanesboro. Photo Declan Gilmore.

Cllr Kathleen Shanagher, Freda Connaughton, John Campbell, Teresa Costello, Johnny Duffy Sean Sweeney the musicians at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Lanesboro. Photo Declan Gilmore.

Aidan, Donal, Sophia, Ellen and Amanda Cox at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Lanesboro. Photo Declan Gilmore.

Gda Martina Readington directing traffic in Lanesboro during proceedings. Photo Declan Gilmore.

Madeline Murray, Joe Rooney, Cllr Gerard Farrell, Mike Greene at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Lanesboro. Photo Declan Gilmore.

Margaret Skelly Teresa Farrell, Tara Weiss, Elliott Casserly at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Lanesboro. Photo Declan Gilmore.

Kevin McKenna and his Karate School at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Lanesboro. Photo Declan Gilmore.

Sinead ,Paddy,Leon Malkowski at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Lanesboro. Photo Declan Gilmore.

The Lough Ree Monster Festival Float at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Lanesboro. Photo Declan Gilmore.

Kike Greene getting a face paint From Stephney Hanlon also in the photo is Bill Hanlon at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Lanesboro. Photo Declan Gilmore.

The Ballyboro Scout's Float at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Lanesboro. Photo Declan Gilmore.

Anne Corcoran,Carmel O'Shea,Liam Dylon, Tanya Corcoran at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Lanesboro. Photo Declan Gilmore.