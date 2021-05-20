Longford and Westmeath Education and Training Board (LWETB) launches new Leadership and Management Training

Longford and Westmeath Education and Training Board (LWETB) is delighted to announce the roll-out of an exciting new programme in Leadership and Management.



The Leading through Change programme is part of the national Skills to Advance Further Education and Training (FET) initiative, which supports businesses to develop and upskill their workforce.



SOLAS and the Education and Training Boards (ETBs) have developed a new Leadership and Management training initiative, in collaboration with employers, IDA Ireland, Enterprise Ireland and the Regional Skills Fora.

The highly subsidised Leadership and Management programme aims to upskill staff in areas including:

Change Management

Management Communication

Managing Risk in the Workplace

Developing a Culture to Support Innovation and Improvement



The programme is delivered online, with tutor support and is accredited by the Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM).

Speaking about LWETB’s decision to offer the initiative, Antonine Healy, LWETB FET Director explained:

“Skills to Advance focuses on the provision of training programmes for those who are in employment and who would like to upskill, perhaps within their existing role or a potential new role with their employer. Leadership and Management are essential skills for every organisation regardless of their size. The development of leaders and managers can contribute to the ongoing success of any business”. LWETB, she said, “is delighted to be involved with the initiative”.



Garry Walsh, Commercial Director Hodson Bay Group, who are participating in the programme stated:

‘Like many organisations impacted by Covid 19, we at Hodson Bay Group embarked on numerous projects during the lockdown, one being to maximise the opportunity for people development and training. A call from Liz Glennon LWETB in January this year was very timely. Within two weeks, a dedicated training course was agreed for Hodson Bay Group staff. As we speak, we have over 40 members of our teams across the Hodson Bay Group benefitting from a course in Leadership and Management skills.

The collaboration with LWETB has been a real positive during these times. The development of our people is an obvious benefit, but I feel that this is just the start of our collaboration with LWETB."

Minister Peter Burke in commenting on the programme recommends that all business "consider the benefits of upskilling to meet the challenging times for business that lie ahead, but also to embrace the possibilities that exist for enterprise in a post Covid-19 landscape. Best of luck to the participants and well done to the Hodson Bay Hotel for the foresight to use the recent close of business period to such a positive end.”

Andrew Brownlee, CEO of SOLAS said “It’s vital that companies and employees across all sectors and regions are given access to innovative training and upskilling opportunities. This new online programme will equip front-line managers with the right skills to sustain and grow their business, particularly during these challenging times. Building skills across the Irish workforce is one of the key strategic priorities set out in the Future FET: Transforming Learning Strategy for the Further Education and Training Sector. Our ambition is to develop a strong talent pool in industry through our new Leadership and Management programme.”

John Costello, Regional Skills Midlands stressed that “the continued development of progressively modified Leadership courses are a must to help and support businesses across all sectors”, while Mark Atterbury, Regional Development Executive, Enterprise Ireland emphasised the importance of ‘’upskilling staff which ensures the continued performance of a company’’.

In conclusion, SOLAS, LWETB and their enterprise partners encourage all employers to avail of this opportunity to upskill at a critical time for business recovery.



To avail of training or for more information, please contact LWETB Enterprise Engagement Service enterprise@lwetb.ie ; or contact Liz Glennon 087 1255541 www.lwetb.ie/fet/