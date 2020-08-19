Job alert | KBG Accountants seeking full time Practice Accountant based in their Longford office

KBG Accountants and Registered Auditors, with offices in Longford and Cavan, provide practical Accounting, Audit, Tax and Advisory services to both businesses and individual clients.

Established over 30 years ago, our firm has 7 partners and over 40 employees and is one of the largest accountancy firms in the Midlands.

Our clients come from a wide geographical base across a variety of industry sectors.

Our experienced team are committed to offering the highest quality, most cost effective financial services to our clients and providing them with proactive on-going support.

Practice Accountant required

Due to increased workload we are seeking to fill the position of Practice Accountant on a full time basis in our Longford office.

The successful applicant will need to be a fully qualified Accountant with at least three years’ experience in a practice environment.

The successful candidate will be proficient in accountancy software, Microsoft Excel and will have good communication skills.

He/She will take charge of a portfolio of clients in a wide range of sectors including Farming, Manufacturing, Retail, Hospitality etc and report directly back to one of the firm’s Partners.

Their role will also include the supervision and training of junior staff.

A remuneration package commensurate with experience, education and potential is available for the successful applicant.

Please contact via email at recruitment@kbg.ie

Closing date Friday, 28th August 2020

CAVAN OFFICE 049 43 61444 LONGFORD OFFICE 043 33 54028 WWW.KBG.IE