St Christopher's Services, Longford looking for staff and volunteers who are committed to supporting people with disabilities

St Christopher's Services provides a person centred, comprehensive, efficient and innovative service to people with intellectual disabilities.

It is a high quality, community-based service, based on identified individualised needs, enabling service users to reach their fullest potential.

We are looking for staff who are committed to supporting people with disabilities and their families, in a person centred, community based, socially inclusive manner in accordance with our mission and national standards, underpinned by equity, quality, best practice and research.

Vacancies/Volunteers

We are seeking expressions of interest from people who may be unable to continue in their own work, Students who are unable to attend college, or other relevant people who may be in a position to help us out through this crisis. We understand that not everyone will have previous experience in front line services, however they may have skills that we could call upon as needed. We will form a panel of staff and volunteers who have skills that we require to support our frontline staff in their roles during COVID19 pandemic.

We are interested in hearing from the following:

Candidates with experience of working in a similar service, but not limited to that.

Retired persons or student healthcare professionals

People who are not healthcare professionals but have other skills to offer

Students or professionals in other disciplines who may be able to support our frontline services, or backfill for redeployed staff in our service

Volunteers with relevant skills or volunteers who are not able to work in their current jobs, but are being paid and may be able to give some voluntary hours

The types of roles and how many will depend on the impact COVID-19 has on our staff and service users. We will be in touch with those who express an interest if their skill area is relevant and needed in a location.

We cannot say when exactly we will contact people or indeed if we will contact them, this depends on what kind of workers/ volunteers are needed.

Skillset, availability and geographic location match with the emerging needs of the service will be considered. We will contact those interested via mobile phone (text/ phone call or email). There is likely to be different types of work hours/ shifts available. Arrangements will be on an ‘if and when’ required basis.

Informal enquiries to: recruitment@stchristophers.ie

To express your interest please forward an email outlining your expression of interest to St Christopher's HR Department, by email to recruitment@stchristophers.ie

Please ensure that you include details of a current daytime contact number and/or e-mail address in your email