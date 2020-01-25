Great business opportunity in Granard

The orchestrators behind a €3.8m state of the art tourism visitor centre in north Longford are setting their sights on adding a high class restaurant to its eclectic mix.

Members from Granard Motte Community Enterprise CLG (GMCE) are keen on hearing from various interested parties with a view to leasing a restaurant/bistro as part of the north Longford town’s Knights & Conquests Heritage Visitor Centre.

New Restaurant/Bistro

For Lease

Granard, Co Longford.

Located along the N55 and approx. 200 yards from Granards Main St.,this lease offers a great business opportunity.

Features Include:

. Prominent Roadside Location.

. Off-street Parking.

. Large Volume of Passing Traffic (N55 Monaghan – Athlone road).

. Close to Town Centre.

. Part of Granard's New Visitor Centre.

. Fitted out to a High & Beautiful Standard.

. Large, newly equipped, Commercial Kitchen.

. Energy efficient heating/air conditioning system. Large seating capacity.



Granard is a thriving business town, with high levels of employment, two large secondary schools and a world class visitor park on the way.

Full details:

E-mail: info@jjfloodandsons.ie

Tel 087 6537126

www.jjfloodandsons.ie