Great business opportunity in Granard
New restaurant / bistro for lease at Granard Knights & Conquests Heritage Visitor Centre
The orchestrators behind a €3.8m state of the art tourism visitor centre in north Longford are setting their sights on adding a high class restaurant to its eclectic mix.
Members from Granard Motte Community Enterprise CLG (GMCE) are keen on hearing from various interested parties with a view to leasing a restaurant/bistro as part of the north Longford town’s Knights & Conquests Heritage Visitor Centre.
New Restaurant/Bistro
For Lease
Granard, Co Longford.
Located along the N55 and approx. 200 yards from Granards Main St.,this lease offers a great business opportunity.
Features Include:
. Prominent Roadside Location.
. Off-street Parking.
. Large Volume of Passing Traffic (N55 Monaghan – Athlone road).
. Close to Town Centre.
. Part of Granard's New Visitor Centre.
. Fitted out to a High & Beautiful Standard.
. Large, newly equipped, Commercial Kitchen.
. Energy efficient heating/air conditioning system. Large seating capacity.
Granard is a thriving business town, with high levels of employment, two large secondary schools and a world class visitor park on the way.
Full details:
E-mail: info@jjfloodandsons.ie
Tel 087 6537126
www.jjfloodandsons.ie
