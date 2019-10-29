Longford Leader Jobs Alert: St Christopher's Services CLG recruiting for staff who are committed to supporting people with disabilities

St Christopher's Services provides a comprehensive, efficient and innovative service to people with intellectual disabilities.



It is a high quality, community-based service, based on identified individualised needs, enabling service users to reach their fullest potential.



We are looking for staff who are committed to supporting people with disabilities and their families, in a person centred, community based, socially inclusive manner in accordance with our mission and national standards, underpinned by quality and best practice and research.



Post 1

Support Worker Permanent Contract

27 hours per week (days, evening, weekends, sleepovers)

Based in Gate Lodge



Post 2

Care Assistant Specified Purpose Contract (Maternity Leave cover)

35 hours per weeks (days, nights, weekends)

Based in Marian Avenue



Post 3

A panel for future Care staff/ Support Worker permanent/temporary contracts of employment

These opportunities are in our residential & respite service settings across Longford. The successful candidates will maintain the highest attainable standards of person-centred care and support, to promote optimum independence and to enhance the quality of life of the Service User in all aspects of daily living. To assist and co-operate in the smooth running of the assigned area.



Qualification

* A recognised and relevant qualification (FETAC level 5).

Experience

* Experience working with people with Intellectual Disabilities or other relevant experience.

* For Post 1 Irish sign language is desirable.

* Full, clean driving licence.

Informal enquiries to: Ms Maeve Whyte, Person in Charge. Mobile: 087 2556707

To apply for these positions please forward a letter of application and completed application form to Debbie Byrne, HR Director, by email to recruitment@stchristophers.ie or by post to Human Resources Department, before closing date stated below. Please ensure that you include details of a current daytime contact number and/or e-mail address on your application form.

A detailed Job Description, Person Specification and Application Form can be obtained by contacting the Human Resources Department by email: recruitment@stchristophers.ie

Latest date for receipt of completed applications is 5pm Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Interviews are scheduled to take place on Monday, November 18, 2019

A panel may be formed for Post 1, 2 & 3 for twelve months. Department of Health and Children salary scales will apply. St Christopher’s is an equal opportunities employer.

NOTE: You can download the Competency Application Form Care Assistant Support Worker by clicking on the arrow in the top right corner of screen below