Longford Leader Jobs Alert: Childcare Assistant required for Tusla registered Montessori School and daycare centre in Ballinalee

A Childcare Assistant required for a privately owned Tusla registered Montessori School and daycare centre located in Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Chosen candidate must be hard working, trust worthy, committed, willing to learn and flexible in working hours.

This position is up to 30 hours per week. Available to start work towards the end of August.

Candidate must have a level 6 qualification in Childcare.

Please contact margaretconnelldaycare @gmail.com for information regarding the application process.