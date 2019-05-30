Longford Leader Jobs Alert: Enable Ireland seeking applicants for role of Retail Assistant Manager at its Longford store

Enable Ireland have an exciting opportunity for an exceptional and motivated Retail Assistant Manager for our Longford Store to work 3 days a week.



You will assist the Shop Manager in the day to day running of the store, whilst motivating and encouraging staff and volunteers to help achieve sales targets in order to maximise our contribution to Enable Ireland’s services. You will be instrumental in making sure the store is at the hub of the local community.



Retail fashion and strong commercial experience is a must. You will inspire and motivate your team to deliver outstanding results, enjoy being on the shop floor whilst driving sales through great customer service and be motivated by working for a charity.

Job Description and Person Specification is on our website www.enableireland.ie/aboutus/careers. If you have a passion for working with our organisation and have the relevant experience/skills required for the role, please email your CV to Catherine Howley at chowley@enableireland.ie before June 14, 2019.

Enable Ireland is an equal opportunities employer.