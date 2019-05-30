Longford Leader Jobs Alert: Central Switchgear recruiting a technician with electrical switchgear building experience

An Electrical Power distribution and Switchgear technician required for a new engineering, manufacturing and design company located in the heart of the midlands - Athlone.

The company requires a technician with some electrical switchgear building experience to join this quality focused team responsible for the following tasks:

Assemble mechanical and electrical components per a detailed electrical/mechanical design package.

Wire up internal components including ACB’s, MCB’s MCCB’s, RCBO’s as part of an inclusive skid.

Build, punch and form copper busbar components.

Assemble mechanical enclosures.

Execute QAQC checklists as part of the internal quality guide lines.

Full training will be given to the ideal candidate.

Please contact hr@centralswitchgear.ie or call 09064 98112