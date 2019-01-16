SPONSORED CONTENT
Longford Leader Jobs Alert: Ericsson Athlone are hiring - your opportunity to join the largest software development site in Ireland
Looking for the opportunity to join the largest software development site in Ireland? Ericsson Athlone are hiring for a number of positions.
Ericsson are seeking:
- Java Developers
- Javascript Developers
- Python Developers
- Cloud Native & Microservices Developers
- Software Systems & Technology Analysts
- Machine Learning/AI Developers
Learn more and apply today: www.ericsson.com/careers
Ericsson Athlone is the largest software development site in Ireland. Here, your code can impact the future.
