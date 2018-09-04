Longford Leader Jobs Alert: Revamp are recruiting a full time Project Manager

Revamp are now recruiting a full time Project Manager.

About Revamp

Revamp is a Social Enterprise, an innovative furniture recycling and reuse initiative of the EDI Centre.



This project has expanded and now strives to promote recycling of unwanted, high quality, low-cost household furniture to people living in Co Longford and the surrounding environs, and also engaging in training and employment opportunities.



This project continues to be a recycling hub and is a model of good practice and is acknowledged and recognised nationwide with numerous awards for services provided.

NOW RECRUITING

Project Manager – Full Time



Duties and Responsibilities:

* Promote and demonstrate the values of reuse and recycling through community awareness campaigns

* Continuous promotion of the principles of community development and social inclusion.

* Manage and lead Revamp 3r store team ensuring the business plan is adhered to.

* Manage day to day financial operations of the business including cash flow and draw-down procedures in line with Pobal regulations.

* Ensure the project is staffed adequately, led and managed effectively while maintaining high levels of commitment and morale.

* Promote continuous development of all staff to achieve both individual and business objectives

* Report and liaise with the board of management of EDI Centre and Pobal

* Network effectively with all statutory agencies to enhance and progress the Business

* Analyse sales figures and forecast future sales to maximise profits

* Maintain all required records to the standard as required by the Board of Management and Pobal

* Adhere to all health and safety regulations.



Essential:

* Knowledge and commitment to recycling and environmental issues.

* Qualification in Business management or 3 years’ experience in management / business role

* Experience of recruiting and management of staff

* Proficient in IT and knowledge of accounting procedures

* Knowledge of Health and Safety is essential

* Excellent communication and interpersonal skill

* Excellent organisational and problem-solving skills;

* Ability to work on own initiative;

* Professional manner, friendly and energetic in their daily contacts with staff and customers;

* Proactive, “can-do” approach, with an appetite for continuous improvement;



A full clean Driving licence is essential for this position



Please forward letter of application and cv (marked private and confidential) to;

Chairperson,

EDI Centre,

11 A2 Mastertech Business Park,

Athlone Road,

Longford.

by September 20, 2018 by 5pm

The EDI Centre is an equal opportunity employer

This project is funded under the Community Service Programme by the Department of Rural and Community Development.