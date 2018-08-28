Longford Leader Jobs Alert: CQS Group is recruiting Quantity Surveyors at all levels

Due to continued expansion, CQS Group is recruiting Quantity Surveyors at all levels (from Graduate to Senior) in Mullingar & Sligo, Ireland; and London, UK offices.



You will work within an established company amongst a structured and supportive team that is designed to support candidates through chartership and develop their careers with varied experience in Ireland and abroad.



Experienced Candidates:

* Third level, degree qualified in Quantity Surveying or equivalent

* Experience within a professional practice

* Use of computerised bill production

* Proven track record of bringing projects to a satisfactory conclusion and under budget

* Be able to work well under pressure and meet deadlines

* Ability to work on own initiative and within a busy team



Graduate Candidates:

* Third level, degree qualified in Quantity Surveying or equivalent

* Previous summer/intern experience would be advantageous



The Role:

* Take control of and manage from inception through to completion one or more projects depending on size and complexity

* Preparation of initial budgets and cost plans

* Prepare works tender packages, analyse and compare quotations received, make recommendations for appointment

* Manage works packages from appointment through to final account including certifying payments and issuing the appropriate notices as required by the contract

* Monitoring works packages against budget, assessing variation claims and preparing Client reports

* Internal cost reporting

* Final account assessment and negotiation



To apply:

* Please send CV to: alina.lengheli@cqs.ie