Sponsored Content
Longford Leader Jobs Alert: CQS Group is recruiting Quantity Surveyors at all levels
Due to continued expansion, CQS Group is recruiting Quantity Surveyors at all levels (from Graduate to Senior) in Mullingar & Sligo, Ireland; and London, UK offices.
You will work within an established company amongst a structured and supportive team that is designed to support candidates through chartership and develop their careers with varied experience in Ireland and abroad.
Experienced Candidates:
* Third level, degree qualified in Quantity Surveying or equivalent
* Experience within a professional practice
* Use of computerised bill production
* Proven track record of bringing projects to a satisfactory conclusion and under budget
* Be able to work well under pressure and meet deadlines
* Ability to work on own initiative and within a busy team
Graduate Candidates:
* Third level, degree qualified in Quantity Surveying or equivalent
* Previous summer/intern experience would be advantageous
The Role:
* Take control of and manage from inception through to completion one or more projects depending on size and complexity
* Preparation of initial budgets and cost plans
* Prepare works tender packages, analyse and compare quotations received, make recommendations for appointment
* Manage works packages from appointment through to final account including certifying payments and issuing the appropriate notices as required by the contract
* Monitoring works packages against budget, assessing variation claims and preparing Client reports
* Internal cost reporting
* Final account assessment and negotiation
To apply:
* Please send CV to: alina.lengheli@cqs.ie
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on