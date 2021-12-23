PICTURES | Launch of Audio Pilot & Friends Longford Christmas Charity single ‘Do they know it’s Christmas’ in Escobar

Friday, December 17 saw the launch of the Charity single ‘Do they know it's Christmas’ by band Audio Pilot and a host of well-known musicians from County Longford. The single was performed live for the first time in Escobar on Friday evening.
PICTURES: SHELLEY CORCORAN
Inspector Dave Jordan, Blue Santa and Supt Seamus Boyle visiting the Sacred Heart National School in Granard yesterday
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.