PICTURES | Roaring success for ‘Devil’s Disciples’ run in Drumlish

There was a roar of engines in Drumlish in recent weeks as the Devil’s Disciples gathered at the Mill Bar on Saturday, November 20, to take part in a bike run, which raised funds for Longford Food Bank.
The Bike Run kicked off at 3pm and was followed by a Rock Night at the Mill Bar with all proceeds going directly to the Longford Food Bank (Ken Smollen Food Appeal), a local volunteer group founded in February 2020, which provides valuable support to the community.
The Drumlish Bike Run and Rock Night raised a total of €1,045.
For more information, follow @LongfordFoodBank on Facebook.
