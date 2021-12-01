PICTURES | Longford lights up for Christmas

There was a hugely festive atmosphere in Longford town last Saturday night as crowds gathered at the Market Square for the official switching on of the town’s Christmas lights.
As part of Longford Live & Local a number of festive events are due to take place over the coming weeks, including the switching on of lights in Drumlish, Edgeworthstown and Ballymahon this weekend.
Pictures: Shelley Corcoran
