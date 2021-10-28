PICTURES | Drumlish Scarecrow Trail a spooky affair

Things have gotten very spooky in Drumlish with the opening of the Scarecrow Trail ahead of Halloween.
The trail, which is organised by the North Longford Guides, kicked off on Monday, October 25 from 12pm to 4pm.
The theme for costumes was Heroes and Villains.
PICTURES: SHELLEY CORCORAN
