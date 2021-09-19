Longford Leader gallery: Family Cycle along Longford's Royal Canal

Longford County Council through Longford Sports Partnership is promoting Bike Week 2021 in the county, with the support of the National Transport Authority. On Sunday, September 12 there was a Family Cycle along the Royal Canal Greenway in Longford town.
Here are a flavour of the pictures which were taken on the day.
Evelyn and Enda Neary (founders of Cian's Kennels), Niall Gerety (OSNS), Collette Mahon, Paul Dowd, Abbie Gerety, Senan & Darcy Dowd, Claire Gerety, James and Teresa Gerety, Martin Glennon and Cooper
Divina (Ivy) Gracia McGeary with her parents Declan McGeary and Mitos Rodriguez, and her 15-month-old baby sister Patricia Faith McGeary
